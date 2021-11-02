Comment - UK should Follow in US footsteps On Gov Funded Cybersecurity Training

November 2021 by Oliver Pinson-Roxburgh, CEO at Defense.com

Following the news this morning that the US House is passing acts to help SMB’s with Cybersecurity, including a Training Act which will allow small business to be better assisted with their cybersecurity and cyber-strategy needs, the comment from Oliver Pinson-Roxburgh, CEO at Defense.com.

“This is a refreshing initiative and couldn’t have come at a better time. Due to an increasing amount of business being conducted online, and the added pressure of needing to ensure a ’cyber-safe’ remote-working environment (often for the very first time), small businesses are now at greater risk of becoming victims of cybercrimes. Unlike bigger companies, these small businesses don’t have whole departments committed to cyber security, and despite our research finding that 35% of SMEs think that the pandemic has increased their exposure to cyber risk, almost a quarter (24%) of SMEs in the UK still spend nothing on cyber security.

Governments support and providing best practices and certifications that are realistic, means that small businesses will be able to adopt successful cyber security policies more easily and in a more cost effective way. Currently, 41% of SME decision-makers believe that investing in cybersecurity is too big a cost and would prefer to take risks. The cyber security industry also need to do their part, reducing complexity and making services more affordable for small businesses in their early stages of growth. Both state and private Intervention is needed to educate SMEs on how to implement robust, but affordable cybersecurity practices to provide business benefits and long-term progression.”