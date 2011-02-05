Search
Comment: Trump’s security communcation agency breached

February 2020 by David Emm, Principal security Researcher at Kaspersky

In light of the news that The Department of Defence agency responsible for securing the communications of President Trump has suffered a data breach, the commentary from David Emm, Principal security Researcher at Kaspersky.

“The news that a US Government agency has been breached highlights that no organisation, authoritative body, business or individual is immune from cyberattacks. And with our recent research showing that less than a third of businesses (31%) and charities (32%) in the UK have carried out a cybersecurity risk assessment in the last 12 months, this should serve as a stark wake-up call. There are ways that cybersecurity practices and policies can be strengthened and implemented to prevent cyber-attacks, which includes taking steps such as educating employees about risks, using password managers, installing security software, and regularly updating systems. This can put businesses on the path to fully protecting themselves against cyber-threats.”




