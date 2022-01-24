Comment: The UK Gov launches first ever cybersecurity strategy

January 2022 by Paul O’Rourke, Managing Director and Partner at BCG cybersecurity

“A reality in today’s interconnected society is that hackers have a variety of tools at their disposal to damage, or worse steal personal information. And while technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) enable us to access files and online ecosystems with ease, they also bring widespread risk. Apply this to one of the most integral public networks in the UK – Westminster – and it should come as no surprise to see the government boost their cyber capabilities.

"Effective cybersecurity assessment and monitoring, as well as methods for dealing with breaches quickly and effectively, help keep sensitive information out of the hands of attackers. However, organisations must educate and empower every employee in order to change the mindset towards cybersecurity and guarantee safety is built-in by design. There needs to be a better culture of education to help employees understand the cyber risks that we all navigate daily. For instance, hackers have become sophisticated enough to use IoT devices to obtain financial information, or in this case voter information, yet we continue to use the same passwords across multiple devices.

“At the end of the day, people need to understand that cyberattacks are just another risk that needs to be mitigated, and that technology isn’t a panacea. It’s the education and resulting behavioural change that is critical to ensuring data, and IT systems, are kept protected.”