Comment: Safer Internet Day

February 2022 by Amir Nooriala, CCO, Callsign

Today is Safer Internet Day – aimed at promoting a safer and more responsible use of online technology and mobile phones. This year’s theme is ‘Together for a better internet’ – the aim is to make the internet a safer and better place for all, and especially for children and young people.

“With the population becoming increasingly reliant on online services throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, now is the time to ensure we are making the internet as safe as possible for everyone.

“It’s going to take the efforts of both the public and private sector working together to ensure that online organisations are held accountable for what takes place on their platforms. The way forward must be rooted in two important steps:

“Firstly, organisations must find a way to verify the identities of those using their services but do so in a way that doesn’t rely on holding personally identifiable information. The tech industry should see this as an opportunity to revolutionise the way they build digital trust in their services. They need to rethink the way they secure and protect data by placing value on digital identity and shifting away from outdated authentication methods such as usernames and passwords.

“New technologies will help protect users from scams and abuse online without impacting their privacy – it’s all about developing trust between organisations and consumers so they are confident using technologies which in turn will develop brand loyalty.

“Secondly, the public and private sector must work together to agree a shared framework which holds them accountable. Without this collaboration, businesses will be working from different rulebooks, and this will add further complexity to an already difficult problem.

“This will involve a huge shift in perception, as many consumers are understandably worried about what data they share online. However, with the right education, the government can lead a global effort to make the internet a safe resource for everyone.”