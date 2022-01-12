Comment: Russia arrests, dismantles REvil hacking group at U.S. request - FSB

January 2022 by Experts

The comment following the recent news that Russia has initiated special operations against ransomware crime group REvil at the request of the US and detained and charged the group’s members – according to the FSB domestic intelligence service on Friday:

Joseph Carson, Chief Security Scientist and Advisory CISO at ThycoticCentrify:

“REvil are a well-known ransomware gang that has caused havoc for many organizations around the world so it is unsurprising that they would be a target. Many hackers around the world are using their skills for good and this includes government hackers who work vigorously to defend society from cybercrime, so targeting REvil will likely be a statement that governments will work together to stop cybercriminals at the source.”

Bert Steppé, Senior Researcher, Tactical Defence, F-Secure:

"This operation is a positive development for international collaboration, and I hope to see this happening more often. This is how we can defeat well organized cybercrime groups such as REvil."