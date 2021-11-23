Comment: NCSC commits to new diversity measures

November 2021 by Emma Maslen, VP & GM of EMEA and APAC at Ping Identity

“The National Cyber Security Centre’s (NCSC) commitment to overcoming gender prejudice should be welcomed – but we have a long way to go until complete parity is achieved in the sector. The technology industry in particular has long been male-dominated, with only 16% female representation in the UK. The NCSC’s long term pledges such as a dedicated bursary programme that achieves year-on-year increases in the proportion of women offered roles in cybersecurity will help move the needle quicker and put the foundation in place for ongoing positive inclusion. What’s more, setting up wide-ranging forums where women can speak their minds, flag their concerns in the industry and support each other will be vital for ensuring their voices are heard. These discussions should certainly not be restricted to women, however, but be a space where male-dominated opinions aren’t the only ones taken into consideration.

“As we enter the hybrid world, there is a responsibility for the organisations and the business leader to ensure we’re creating a better, fairer workplace that works for people from all walks of life. It all comes down to the culture that is created internally and the example that leaders set for young professionals. We’re looking to launch Ping4Good, a program that has a focus for Girls in Stem that promotes gender diversity in the cybersecurity and identity and access management sector. When it comes to gender equality, we need to champion and celebrate initiatives that encourage female professionals to develop the soft and hard skills required to be successful in today’s cybersecurity world.”