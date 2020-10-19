Comment: Mysterious ’Robin Hood’ hackers donating stolen money

October 2020 by Kelvin Murray, Senior Threat Researcher, at Carbonite + Webroot

In relation to the news that a hacking group are donating stolen money to charity in what is seen as a mysterious first for cyber-crime that’s puzzling experts, please find commentary on this below for any news stories you may be writing on this.

“There seems to be a growing trend in recent times of ransomware gangs trying to whitewash their image. We have seen this with the Maze gang, amongst others, where throughout the COVID-19 pandemic they have continuously reminded us that they have not been targeting hospitals out of moral concern.

This also coincides with their relatively new tactic of stealing data from their victims and threatening to publicly post it on websites. These large gangs also do a lot of public posting on the darkweb as they court customers and form business alliances.

I would imagine that PR is more of a concern for them now, because they are relying more on publicity and good faith from their stakeholders and victims in order to make their extortion tactics successful.”