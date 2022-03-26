Comment: Lapsus$ strikes, leaking Facebook and Apple source code

March 2022 by Joseph Carson, Chief Security Scientist at Delinea

“Lapsus$ again has hit the headlines with another major data breach which shows that our security is only as good as the social sphere that we keep and for large organisations, that is their supply chain. Lapsus$ appear to have gone after major supply chain organisations and have shown that no organisation has 100% protection which means it is all about reducing the risks and early detection. The technique that appears to be used by Lapsus$ is going after privileged users which should be a top priority to protect, and I highly recommend organisations apply the principle of least privilege.”