Comment: Gift card scams

December 2022 by Tim Morris, Chief Security Advisor at Tanium

Tim Morris Chief Security Advisor at Tanium has given some advice below on how to avoid gift card scams this Christmas time.

Yet as the festive season gets into full swing, consumers need to be wary of cyber attacks in the form of gift card scams.

As Christmas draws closer, the inevitable scramble to buy last minute Christmas gifts has started. However, sometimes the abundance of choice mixed with limited time and postal strikes can be overwhelming for many, leaving gift cards a hassle-free present choice.

Why are these so popular?

During the holidays, there has traditionally been an uptick in this activity. Criminals aren’t known for wasting time on what doesn’t work and unfortunately, this scam is relatively easy to execute, making it quite common. They’re popular because gift cards are like cash and people can be deceived into responding to urgent requests from friends or loved ones, particularly during the holiday season.

Gift cards are intended for “gifts” which should be kept in mind. Gifts are something you give willingly upon your own initiative and shouldn’t be coerced into providing.

What can people do to avoid them?

Take a deep breath. Step back and truly assess the situation. Ask yourself, why am I being pressured to do this? What caused it, can it be verified? Any legit request for money would be direct and you could verify by contacting the institution.

Is there any recourse for consumers who are scammed?

Because gift cards are like cash, typically once they’re gone, they are gone. In some cases, you can contact the card issuer if you happen to have kept the card information. Realistically, however, the chances of recovering your money are highly unlikely. Never give gift card or PIN numbers over the phone or email which activates the cards to be spent.

Users can report to their state’s consumer protection office or a local better business bureau. The best advice is to understand that because of the anonymity cards, they are susceptible to scams and it’s important to stay alert.