Comment: European and US regulators have told banks to prepare for Russian cyberattack threats

February 2022 by Saket Modi, CEO at Safe Security

Following the news that European and US regulators have told banks to prepare for Russian cyberattack threats, the comment from Saket Modi, CEO at Safe Security:

“Nation-state cyberattacks are the next frontier of warfare, and we have seen some highly sophisticated nation-state attacks in the recent past. This has a direct impact on the economy and is often targeted at critical infrastructure including financial services, healthcare, and more. Businesses in the financial services sector store, manage, and analyse a lot of individuals, business, and government data and as a result, they have been one of the most targeted sectors by cybercriminals.

Cyber-attacks are continually on the rise in frequency, sophistication, and expense; it’s not a matter of if, but when, a cyber-attack will impact your company. Traditional methods of managing cyber risk, however, are siloed and reactive: a firewall tells you only about network security, antivirus products tell you only about endpoint security, and a SOC alerts you to a cyber incident only after it has occurred.

Organizations in the financial services industry need to adopt a proactive risk management strategy that provides an aggregated view of cyber risks across people, processes, technology, and third parties on a unified dashboard, and their potential financial value at risk in case a data breach occurs. This takes the guesswork out of cybersecurity and makes cyber risk communication simple and accurate.”