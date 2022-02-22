Comment: Dating apps sexual assault rise comment from David Emm; Principal Security Researcher at Kaspersky

February 2022 by A Kaspersky Spokesperson

“The main driver for many on dating apps is to build new connections and possibly find a partner. However, worryingly, there is a subset of people who see this optimism in others as an opportunity for exploitation. These latest stats will no doubt be very alarming for genuine date-seekers. We urge daters to exercise caution when sharing private data, on their profiles and during private conversations. Being a victim of doxing or catfishing can be very traumatic. Many free dating apps do not carry out obligatory identity checks, meaning anyone with a phone number and email address can join the service. Although dating app developers have a duty to safeguard their users through appropriate account verifications, we urge daters themselves to exercise caution and follow some simple guidelines to protect themselves in their search for love.”

There are a few simple steps that everyone can take to stay safe as possible on dating apps:

• Choose your photographs with care – When selecting your profile pictures, remember that these can easily be captured in a screenshot and shared out of context – a common practice within doxing. If you have any concerns about your photographs, use images that would not cause issues if they went further.

• Verify who you are talking to – Before meeting your match or sharing private information, verify they are who they say they are via a video call.

• Limit your information – Different dating apps require varied baselines of information to complete a profile. Share as little as possible about key details such as your full name, location, job and employer, as these are key data points that can be lucrative for scammers.

• Don’t link other social networks – While you may be considerate of the data you put on your dating profile, this is all undone if you link another social media account where you share regularly. A scammer can unlock a host of further information about you from your other social feeds, so it’s best to only share these once trust is firmly established."