Comment - Cyber-attack hits UK internet phone

October 2021 by Oliver Pinson-Roxburgh, CEO at Defense.com

This attack doesn’t come as a huge surprise, Telco’s have been the target of cybercriminals for many years with the aim usually being to defraud the customer, and these kind of attacks have only increased during the disruption bought about by the pandemic. Hackers have benefited as many businesses frantically switched their focused from security to survival, and over the past two years we have seen attackers start to operate more like a businesses, diversifying as opportunities arise.

For every barrier a business puts in the way they should expect to see a new evolution of attacks as a result, highlighted by the growth in ransomware and increase in businesses being held to ransom in unique ways. Unfortunately for businesses, it means they cannot get complacent and need to constantly understand and analyse where their security weak points are in order to address where and how they could be targeted. With companies now facing advanced and persistent threats, they need to start thinking like a hacker and learning how to reduce the chance of compromise and disruption through security and resilience.