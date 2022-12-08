Comment: Axonius Cybersecurity Strategist on securing digital supply chains this winter

December 2022 by Katie Teitler, Senior Cybersecurity Strategist at Axonius

Following the news around the UK government strengthening its cybersecurity laws to better protect critical infrastructure, the comments from Katie Teitler, Senior Cybersecurity Strategist at Axonius.

Katie discusses the complexities surrounding the digital supply chain and why securing it is more critical as we head into the winter months. Alongside this, she discusses the limitations of regulations and why organisations need to address IT infrastructure sprawl to truly cover their security needs.

“Securing the digital supply chain has quickly become one of the cybersecurity industry’s hardest problems to solve. These attacks aim to exploit the weakest link between organisations and make it easier for the attacker to move past the initial compromise and onto something more lucrative.

“In today’s environment, organisations often rely on hundreds, if not thousands, of suppliers, partners and subcontractors, which contributes to an ever-expanding attack surface for cybercriminals and makes being able to secure the whole supply chain extremely complex. Yet this needs to be a key focus for organisations this winter, if they want to minimise disruption caused by attacks on critical infrastructure such as water, energy, transportation, and the UK’s food supply chain. While updating existing regulations can help organisations understand the baselines of what they need to do, these are rarely enough to cover all true security needs and won’t be effective without addressing IT infrastructure sprawl.

“Instead, organisations need to get a handle on what assets they have in their environment, their security and operational state and how they are interconnected, by employing continuous cybersecurity asset management. Alongside this, they should properly assess each of their suppliers, evaluate their access controls and invest in talent who are specially trained and prepared to remediate security and operational crises.”