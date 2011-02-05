CommScope Recognized as a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Wired and Wireless LAN Access Infrastructure

February 2020 by Marc Jacob

CommScope announced today that several solutions from its Ruckus portfolio has been named a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Wired and Wireless LAN Access Infrastructure. Gartner defines the wired and wireless access LAN Infrastructure market as comprising vendors supplying wired and wireless networking hardware and software that enables devices to connect to the enterprise wired LAN or Wi-Fi network.

These devices may include sensors and other Internet of Things (IoT) endpoints, as well as fixed or mobile devices communicating to a wired switch port or a wireless access point (AP) at the edge of the enterprise infrastructure.

A few comments shared by customers on Gartner Peer Insights:

• "We cannot commend these products highly enough. Their quality, reliability and flexibility have allowed us to extend our wireless network into areas of the campus which are unsuitable to traditional wired networks." (more info)

• "Ruckus is without question the most effective solution we have installed for both indoor and outdoor Wi-Fi...Ruckus is always on the edge of new and better infrastructure. They provide true purpose-built outdoor solutions with the best mesh function of any of the competitors." (more info)

• "The Ruckus wireless platform has been a huge win for us. The access point portfolio allowed us to cover dorms, town houses, academic spaces, and outdoor areas in a cost-effective manner. Over 800 access points are managed with virtual SmartZone controllers. The implementation is straightforward and just works where others (both controller-based and cloud-based) have failed. The number of wireless trouble tickets dropped dramatically, and wireless performance is now a selling point instead of a thorn in our sides." (more info)

CommScope Ruckus products and services listed on the Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice include:

• Ruckus Indoor Access Points

• Ruckus Outdoor Access Points

• Ruckus Unleashed Controller-less Access Points

• Ruckus ICX Switches

• Ruckus SmartZone Network Controller Software Platform

• Ruckus Cloud Software Platform

• Ruckus ZoneDirector Software Platform

• Ruckus Cloudpath Enrollment System

• Ruckus SPoT Location Analytics Software