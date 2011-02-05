CommScope Announces New Senior Leadership for Venue and Campus Networks

Mr. Ogurek, who joins CommScope from Cisco, is an industry veteran with a well-established track record of leadership spanning across multi-billion-dollar businesses including Hewlett Packard Enterprise and iov42. He will lead a global organization of more than 2,000 professionals that include sales, product development, and supply chain operations. Mr. Ogurek will be responsible for the development and growth of CommScope’s networking, indoor cellular and security products and applications that align to the company’s strategic transformation program, CommScope NEXT.

In his previous role as vice president of Enterprise at Cisco, Mr. Ogurek drove subscription and software-as-a-service sales across vertical markets, generating hundreds of millions in new portfolio revenue.