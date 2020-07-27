Collections & Recoveries Product to Assist both Collection’s Agents and their Customers

July 2020 by Marc Jacob

Global FinTech, DirectID has announced the launch of its Collections & Recoveries solution.

Working with some of the UK’s leading banks, lenders and debt collections agencies, DirectID has built a solution that will simplify and streamline the collections process for both collections’ agents and their customers.

Using bank data, collections agents will have an up-to-date and accurate view of customer’s financial statement and an assessment on their disposable income, and thus, how much they can afford to repay.

The Collections & Recoveries product combines DirectID’s categorisation engine with the categories defined within the Standard Financial Statement.

For individuals who have built up large amounts of debt, it removes a lot of the stress and uncertainty. The use of bank data negates the need for them to supply lots of details around financial commitments with existing creditors.

Currently, collections agents can spend a large volume of time with a customer assessing how much income they have, and what their discretionary and non-discretionary spend looks like. This process is also prone to customer error, downplay spend, or deliberately mislead,in an attempt to keep repayments low.

DirectID’s product circumvents the often unpleasant collections process from a period of weeks to just minutes.

Collections & Recoveries uses an individual’s bank data to help lenders streamline the collections process. This supplies the lender with an up-to-date and accurate view of an individual’s debt commitments and subsequently their capacity to repay debt.

DirectID’s Collections & Recoveries solution identifies income streams; expenditure; insight into a customer’s profile; including discretionary and non-discretionary; and summarises payments to lenders.