Collaboration is Key to the Future Success – or Failure – of Human Augmentation

April 2021 by David Emm, Principal Security Researcher, Global Research Kaspersky Lab

Recent research* found that nearly half (49%) of Europeans are either “excited” or “optimistic” about a future society that includes both augmented and non-augmented people. But how do we create a positive future that accommodates augmentation?

A recent virtual event featured four augmented individuals debating what it is like to be augmented, how people respond and – crucially – how human augmentation technology can be developed safely, ethically and legally. Three had bionic limbs for medical reasons and one had augmented themselves by choice, by implanting a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) chip in their hand.

What is clear is that as human augmentation technology becomes ever more commonplace, so people, manufacturers, other industry stakeholders and regulators must work together so ensure a safe future for both augmented people and wider society.

The piece also features commentary from bionic model Tilly Lockey, professor of Work and Economic Psychology Dr Bertolt Meyer and biohacking consultant and commentator Hannes Sjöblad. It will go on to discuss:

• The importance of developing human augmentation technology with a user’s perspective

• How security vendors must bring their expertise to the table to ensure that these devices are secure if they become connected

• That collaboration is needed between users and manufacturers to make the development process much easier and more effective.