Collaboration between Toshiba and Visiotech addresses demand for high capacity data storage in video surveillance applications

July 2022 by Marc Jacob

Toshiba Electronics Europe GmbH and Spanish company Visiotech, one of Europe’s largest distributors of security solutions, have signed a collaborative agreement. Through this, Visiotech will market Toshiba’s high-performance hard disk drives (HDDs) to support the storage of video surveillance data, serving both the public and private sectors. By working together, the companies will be well positioned to meet growing demand for data storage in security/surveillance applications, which in Europe is estimated to be growing at an annual rate of between 20% and 30%.

Visiotech is a highly successful wholesaler, with a long track record of supplying video surveillance, intrusion, access and presence control, smart home and fire control products. The new agreement will see it incorporate Toshiba’s S300 and S300 Pro series HDD products into its portfolio. These HDDs distinguish themselves from the competition because of their high performance, exceptional quality and long-term reliability. Both companies recognize that the agreement represents a great opportunity to initiate new customer engagements and boost revenues.

Based in Madrid, and with a workforce of more than 200 employees, Visiotech operates in 63 countries. Within Europe, the company’s activities are mainly concentrated around Spain, Italy, France and Portugal. Since 2017, Toshiba has maintained a strategic focus of gaining greater market share in surveillance data storage. It has achieved this through introducing innovative solutions and building strong partnerships. The company offers a broad array of surveillance-targeted HDDs, covering capacities from 1TB to 18TB.

According to Larry Martínez-Palomo, Vice President of Toshiba Electronics Europe GmbH and General Manager of its Storage Products Division; "We are very pleased to sign this agreement with Visiotech. It will help extend the commercial reach of our S300 product series, which is specifically designed to meet video surveillance storage requirements. The expertise and responsiveness of the Visiotech team will make them a valuable asset for our ongoing business development within the surveillance sector."

Toshiba’s S300 series video surveillance HDDs are available in 1TB[1], 2TB, 4TB and 6TB capacities. They incorporate a 256MB buffer and meet the requirements of surveillance systems with up to 64 video streams[2], making them optimized for small and medium-sized organizations. Available in 6TB, 8TB and 10TB capacities and up to 256MB buffer size, the S300 Pro series HDDs are suitable for professional systems requiring up to 64 HD camera streams, video analytics, face tracking and editing features. Visiotech has already started to market these products, both independently and installed in digital video recorders (DVRs).