Coincover Technology Selected by Belfrics India to Secure Its Customers’ Crypto Assets

December 2021 by Marc Jacob

Belfrics is a global blockchain and cryptocurrency exchange firm. Its multi-feature trading platform for digital assets and cryptocurrencies includes Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Belrium (BEL) among others. Founded in 2014, Belfrics is headquartered in Malaysia and operates in seven countries, including India.

According to recent data by TripleA[2] India now has the largest number of crypto owners in the world with over 100 million owning cryptocurrencies, or 7.3% of the population. Demand continues to grow as more Indians are working for overseas companies and are choosing to be paid in crypto over traditional currencies because of the ease of conducting international transfers and lower transaction fees compared to bank transfers. The total volume of crypto transactions in India has increased by 30% in the last year.

“We are very excited to help Belfrics protect their customers’ crypto investments. Our technology provides peace of mind for investors and regulators alike, and will enable Belfrics to attract new customers to crypto,” said David Janczewski, CEO at Coincover. “Global growth has been phenomenal in the past 18 months and Coincover is helping investors enter this high-growth market by mitigating risk and improving insight.”

“Crypto continues to gain acceptance globally and adoption is accelerating in India. With 1.38 billion people, India holds the potential for significant growth in the next few years,” said Praveen Kumar, founder & CEO at Belfrics Global. “Coincover enables us to better attract potential crypto investors by reducing uncertainty and risk. We believe this reassurance will draw a whole new category of investors to cryptocurrency in India.”