Cohesity Is Once Again Named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions

July 2021 by Marc Jacob

Cohesity announced that it has been named a Leader in this year’s Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions report. The company is positioned as a Leader for the second consecutive time in just its third recognition in this report.

As per the Gartner report, “Leaders have the highest combined measures of Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. They have the most comprehensive and scalable product portfolios. They have a proven track record of established market presence and financial performance. For vision, they are perceived in the industry as thought leaders and intellectual property (IP) creators, and have well-articulated plans for enhancing recovery capabilities, improving ease of deployment and administration, and increasing their scalability and product breadth.”*

In the report, Gartner defines enterprise backup and recovery solutions as those “designed to capture a point-in-time copy (backup) of an enterprise workload and write the data out to a secondary storage device for the purpose of recovering this data in case of loss.”**

“We believe being named a Leader in this report speaks to Cohesity’s success in delivering next-gen data management, which starts with helping organisations protect their data and rapidly recover from ransomware attacks – critically important in today’s world, " said Lynn Lucas, chief marketing officer, Cohesity. "Couple that with the ability to easily backup, recover, and manage data across a host of use cases – in the data center, edge, cloud, or through as a service, all on one platform – that is radical simplicity at its best.”

Innovations That Solve Critical Customer Pain Points

Cohesity has maintained a rapid pace of innovation, focusing on building and delivering solutions that make data management simple to do and easy to scale while protecting data from ransomware attacks. Key breakthroughs introduced this year include:

● Recovery and Protection From Ransomware: Organisations such as Sky Lakes Medical are benefitting from the tremendous value that Cohesity DataProtect delivers to customers via the company’s multicloud data platform. Sky Lakes found Cohesity’s immutable backup snapshots, WORM, and other built-in protections especially valuable when the organisation was hit by a massive ransomware attack late in 2020. Cohesity’s solutions helped Sky Lakes recover quickly from the ransomware attack – potentially helping to save lives – without requiring the company to pay a penny of ransom.

● Backup as a Service (Baas): Cohesity DataProtect delivered as a Service is a SaaS offering that gives customers another easy way to ensure their on-premises and cloud-based data is backed up and protected. In just six months, Cohesity has expanded the workloads protected with this offering to include: Microsoft Exchange Online, OneDrive, SharePoint Online, and Teams, VMware, SQL Server, Amazon EC2 virtual instances and compute infrastructure and Amazon RDS cloud databases. Cohesity DataProtect delivered as a Service is available in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

● Automated Disaster Recovery: Cohesity SiteContinuity is integrated with the company’s snapshot-based backup, continuous data protection, and automated failover/failback orchestration capabilities – making it the only web-scale solution to protect applications across tiers, service levels, and locations on a single platform. This helps address enterprise concerns about losing data to ransomware attacks, natural disasters, and human error. It also allows strict SLAs to be met.

Customer Quotes Highlighting the Value of Cohesity Solutions

“Little did we know that Cohesity was going to literally rescue Sky Lakes from having to pay a ransom,” said John Gaede, director of information systems, Sky Lakes Medical Center. “The backup and recovery technology just flat-out worked. We ultimately recovered all of our servers, and Cohesity worked time and time again throughout that process.”

“We were able to recover our clinical systems, and one of the first was for our cancer treatment center,” said Sam Stewart, network systems analyst, Sky Lakes Medical Center. “Cancer doesn’t wait for anybody, and if patients are unable to get timely treatment, cancer will win that battle. So, you could argue, quite literally, that Cohesity saved lives in this instance.”

“We chose Cohesity to protect our Microsoft 365 data because we are already using Cohesity DataProtect across our on-premises IT, and we can now benefit from the single pane of glass analytics, reporting, and monitoring provided by the Cohesity Helios platform, without having to invest in additional infrastructure,” said Peter Hughes, head of IT, Stockport NHS Foundation Trust.

"Cohesity helps us deliver a simple, yet more capable backup and recovery operation for our hospitals and healthcare services. No matter where the data resides, Cohesity can give us the protection and recovery we need." “The day-to-day operational data that we manage in healthcare is too important to rely only on the backup capabilities delivered by key SaaS providers such as Microsoft Exchange Online and OneDrive,” said Curt Kwak, CIO, Proliance Surgeons. “We are happy with Cohesity helping us to broaden this capability. Cloud services and Cohesity give us peace of mind that we can easily recover not only mailboxes but individual files quickly and at scale whenever we need them, without limitations.”

Cohesity was also recently recognised as a Customers’ Choice in the Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions report (January 2021). Cohesity was the only vendor recognised as a Customers’ Choice Distinction Vendor in 10 of 11 Category Cut Documents, including Global Enterprises ($10 billion-plus USD revenues), Large Enterprises ($1 billion-$10 billion USD revenues), Midsize Enterprises ($50 million – $1 billion USD revenues), North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, Finance, Healthcare, Services, and Public Sector/Government/Education. The report is based on verified reviews from customers that have deployed the solutions. Cohesity customer reviews from this report include:

● “A modern data management platform with low operational overhead that’s easy to use.” - Senior Infrastructure Architect, 10/27/20

● “Cohesity - Easy, Flexible, and Efficient DR/BU especially for as-a-service models.” SVP in the Government Industry, 10/17/20

● “Best suitable product for multi cloud to manage from (a) single portal.” - Sr Manager in the Communications Industry, 10/16/20