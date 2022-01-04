Cohesity Appoints Kirk A. Law Senior Vice President of Research and Development

January 2022 by Marc Jacob

Cohesity announced that Kirk A. Law has joined the company as senior vice president of research and development (R&D). In this role, Law has global responsibility for engineering, product management, and Cohesity’s ecosystem business.

The tech veteran brings more than 30 years of relevant experience to Cohesity with a passion for developing breakthrough products, scaling high-performing teams, enriching company cultures, and delighting customers and partners.

Law’s technology expertise spans multiple sectors including data management, governance, and security, with an extensive history in systems engineering, intelligent automation software, and enterprise product development for on-premises and cloud deployments.

Before joining Cohesity, Law served as a senior vice president of development at Tableau Software, a Salesforce company. Prior to that, Law was the senior vice president of engineering at Primary Data. He also held leadership roles at SanDisk, NetApp, Cacheflow Systems Inc., and SGI (formerly Silicon Graphics Computer Systems). He began his career at the David Sarnoff Research Center, which at the time was an R&D center for the RCA Corp., where Law received several patents in digital TV processing technologies.

Law, who earned BSEE and MSEE degrees from Purdue University, is the 2012 recipient of the Purdue Outstanding Electrical and Computer Engineering award, which recognizes alumni who have demonstrated exemplary accomplishments, leadership, and service to community. He also is on the board of directors of the national non-profit organization Raising a Reader. In addition, Law is a member of the Executive Leadership Council, Sigma Pi Phi fraternity, the National Society of Black Engineers, and Purdue University’s EE Honor Society, Eta Kappa Nu.