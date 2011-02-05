Cogent Communications Deploys Core Backbone Routers to maincubes FRA01 Data Center

March 2020 by Marc Jacob

maincubes, a European provider of colocation services and secured interconnectivity ecosystems with data centers in Frankfurt and Amsterdam, announces that Cogent Communications, one of the world’s largest Tier 1 optical IP network operators, has deployed its core backbone routers to the maincubes FRA01 data center in the Frankfurt metropolitan area in Germany. Cogent has added the maincubes FRA01 data center to its global Tier 1 network to further expand its network coverage in enterprise-grade colocation data centers in this global Internet hub in Frankfurt.

The expanded network availability onsite in the Meet-Me-Rooms (MMRs) in maincubes FRA01 is intended to further enhance network choice, routing flexibility and cost-efficiency for organizations co-locating their IT infrastructures in the maincubes FRA01 data center in Frankfurt. maincubes’ colocation data center in Frankfurt houses CSPs, MSPs, storage companies, and a variety of high-profile customers including DAX-listed companies as well as world-known organizations active in automotive and telecommunications.

The addition of Cogent to its already comprehensive ecosystem of network providers in maincubes FRA01 offers colocation clients significantly enhanced networking options with global reach. Cogent’s extensive Tier 1 network spans over 205 markets throughout 45 countries in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

Colocation Data Centers Europe

maincubes FRA01 is a 4,200 square meter (45,208 sq. ft.) facility offering highly secured, carrier dense and carrier neutral colocation infrastructure with a fully redundant power design. Due to its highly secure and highly redundant architecture, the facility is able to offer the highest security levels with 100% uptime SLAs. maincubes’ proprietary secureexchange interconnection platform provides colocation customers with cloud onramps to public cloud providers. Its TÜV-tested and third-party accredited compliance achievements include DIN EN50600, ISO/IEC 27001:2013, and ISAE 3402.

“Like maincubes, Cogent is delivering high quality infrastructure at a great price which caters to the needs of customers with both high performance and low cost requirements, such as enterprises, storage providers and cloud service providers,” said Vincent Teissier, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) at Cogent Communications. “Cogent offers these clients solid global connectivity with large quantities of cost-efficient bandwidth.”

Enterprise-grade Connectivity

The addition of this Cogent network PoP in maincubes FRA01 builds on maincubes’ enterprise-oriented connectivity achievements. Under the brand name secureexchange, a proprietary interconnection platform, maincubes allows its colocation customers to deploy dedicated, private connections to public cloud providers and interconnect with over 220 data centers globally from its Frankfurt and Amsterdam data centers.

“As a European colocation data center designer and operator, we’re focused on delivering secure, redundant and compliant as well as highly connected facilities. Our proprietary secureexchange platform aimed at enhancing interconnectivity options for our clients is another great example of our connectivity achievements,” said Albrecht Kraas, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of maincubes. “Characteristics like these make our data centers in Amsterdam and Frankfurt truly enterprise-grade. By deploying a network PoP in the maincubes FRA01 facility, Cogent helps us further expand the maincubes connectivity and overall value proposition at this location in the Frankfurt metropolitan area. We appreciate their trust in the enterprise-grade quality of our data centers and we’re looking forward to adding Cogent to our customer offerings.”

As a vast expanding European provider of colocation data center infrastructure, maincubes has already planned the construction a new greenfield data center in the Frankfurt Rhine-Main area, maincubes FRA02. This new colocation facility will offer a sustainable and highly modular architecture, flexibly meeting custom requirements for desired power and climate control.