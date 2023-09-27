Rechercher
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Market News

Codasip selects Verilock to provide secure hardware authentication technology

September 2023 by Marc Jacob

Codasip, the specialize in RISC-V Custom Compute, and Verilock, a US-based hardware security company, have entered into an agreement for Codasip to exclusively provide its ASIC customers with future-proof security technology from Verilock. Codasip has chosen to work with Verilock to implement multiple security functions such as device authentication, firmware signing, original content provenance, and one-time pad encryption based on the patented Entropy Extraction Device (EED) technology. The technology is built on advanced research leveraging chaotic networks for a novel and virtually unbreakable authentication solution.

Industry sectors such as autonomous cars, Industry 4.0, privacy protection, and the IoT all have high-security requirements. From device authentication to over-the-air software updates and secure boot, data encryption based on random cryptographic key generation is a must. However, these innovations also come with threats and vulnerabilities that may not be covered by such a mechanism. ML/AI and quantum computers open the door to malicious behaviors including side-channel attacks.

Brett Cline, chief commercial officer at Codasip, commented: "The semiconductor industry needs authentication solutions infused into the hardware. We also need this technology to be sophisticated enough to stay a step ahead of the bad actors. This is exactly what the ingenious team at Verilock has developed. Through our collaboration, we can provide a unique, future-proof, and flexible approach."

Verilock was founded in 2021 to commercialize pioneering work between Ohio State University and Potomac Research LLC in the field of dynamical chaotic networks. The company provides a virtually unbreakable authentication solution based on Entropy Extraction Device (EED) technology.


See previous articles

    













Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Alle unsere News auf deutsch

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs CONTACTS Contact About Mentions légales identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 