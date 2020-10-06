Cobalt Iron’s Compass Enterprise SaaS Backup Solution Named 2020 Top AWS Provider by CIO Applications

October 2020 by Marc Jacob

Cobalt Iron Inc., a provider of SaaS-based enterprise data protection, announced that its industry-leading Compass® enterprise SaaS backup platform has been named a Top Amazon Web Services (AWS) Solution Provider for 2020 by CIO Applications. The magazine’s annual listing highlights 10 companies that are at the forefront of providing AWS cloud solutions that transform businesses.

In its current issue, CIO Applications recognizes Compass as a software-defined solution that is revolutionizing enterprise data protection. Compass delivers more value with less effort and expense through operational automation and analytics-driven optimization. Reflecting Cobalt Iron’s decades of industry experience in solving complex backup challenges for enterprises, Compass runs on standard hardware and offers an all-inclusive SaaS licensing program that allows clients to pay as they grow.