Cobalt Iron Inks Deal With Sirius to Resell Compass Enterprise SaaS Backup in U.S.

June 2020 by Marc Jacob

Cobalt Iron Inc. today announced that IT solutions integrator Sirius Computer Solutions, Inc. (Sirius) is the latest company to join its IronClad Partner Advantage (IPA) program. Sirius will resell Cobalt Iron’s Compass™ enterprise SaaS backup platform to clients throughout North America who rely on the company to help them overcome the complexity of data protection.

Sirius, a national IT solutions integrator, focuses on helping organizations transform their businesses by managing their operations, optimizing their IT, and securing it all. With more than 2,600 employees, multiple offices across the U.S., and a team of experts with more than 5,500 professional and technical certifications, the Sirius team specializes in IT strategy (infrastructure and operations), security, business innovation (digital and data), cloud, and managed services.

Cobalt Iron’s IPA program for channel partners is the data protection industry’s most innovative partner program, creating a complete business ecosystem to help value-added resellers, value-added distributors, global systems integrators, and managed service providers build their pipelines and maintain market share. IPA has three key objectives: to help partners acquire new customers, to encourage successful new deployments, and to enable and train future partners on the Compass platform. Each of the program’s three partnership tiers has progressively more resources and initiatives for obtaining new clients, developing partner skills, and growing revenue. In this unique program, partners of any size can reach advanced status.