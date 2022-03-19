Search
Coalfire unveiled its new platform-enabled Compliance Essentials solution

March 2022 by Marc Jacob

Coalfire unveiled the next generation in compliance management and automation with its new platform-enabled Compliance Essentials solution. The integrated solution marks the industry’s most advanced combination of SaaS technology, expert guidance, and audit services to meet rapidly growing demand for simplified and continuous compliance insights and improved outcomes.

Compliance Essentials is a major upgrade to Coalfire’s legacy assessment hub, CoalfireOne, delivering breakthrough performance capabilities and project management functionality. Coalfire estimates internal compliance spend reduction up to 40% for its large enterprise clients dealing with unprecedented complexity and escalating compliance obligation burdens.

Built and backed by nearly 600 assessors and advisors and more than one million project hours, Compliance Essentials is designed to help companies quickly achieve a state of proactivity and visibility within today’s cloud and multi-framework environments, and to respond faster to accelerating go-to-market pressures.

The subscription-based compliance management and automation platform simplifies workflows, policy management, program visibility, assessments, and risk management, and covers all major frameworks including PCI, SOC, ISO, HIPAA, HITRUST, FedRAMP, NIST, and more.

Compliance Essentials streamlines audit cycles by eliminating peaks and valleys of traditional assessment workflows and provides real-time dashboards and reporting for the growing cadre of stakeholders responsible for enterprise compliance and risk management.

Building on its 20-year track record of innovation in compliance, the Compliance Essentials solution transforms how leaders approach compliance.

Coalfire conducts more than 2,000 compliance assessments every year, and remains:

The largest FedRAMP advisor and Third-Party Assessment Organization (3PAO) supporting more than 70% of the entire assessment, advisory, and engineering marketplace
The nation’s largest PCI Qualified Security Assessor and US-based ISO team
The number-one HITRUST external assessor




