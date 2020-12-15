Coalfire authorized as CVE Numbering Authority

December 2020 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Coalfire has been approved by the Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) Program to identify and disclose CVEs as a CVE Numbering Authority (CNA).

As a CNA, Coalfire is now authorized to identify and assign CVE numbers to vulnerabilities discovered in the course of the company’s work with clients in cyber risk assessment, analysis, technical testing, threat modeling, attack simulation services, and in research and development.

Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE®) is an international, community-based effort that maintains an open data registry of vulnerabilities. The CVE identifiers assigned through the registry enable users to rapidly discover and correlate vulnerability information to protect systems against attacks. The CVE Program currently has 148 CNAs in 25 countries.