Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Business News

Coalfire authorized as CVE Numbering Authority

December 2020 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Coalfire has been approved by the Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) Program to identify and disclose CVEs as a CVE Numbering Authority (CNA).

As a CNA, Coalfire is now authorized to identify and assign CVE numbers to vulnerabilities discovered in the course of the company’s work with clients in cyber risk assessment, analysis, technical testing, threat modeling, attack simulation services, and in research and development.

Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE®) is an international, community-based effort that maintains an open data registry of vulnerabilities. The CVE identifiers assigned through the registry enable users to rapidly discover and correlate vulnerability information to protect systems against attacks. The CVE Program currently has 148 CNAs in 25 countries.




See previous articles

    

See next articles











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 