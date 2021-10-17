Coalfire announces HITRUST Accelerator with AWS Security Assurances Services (AWS SAS)

October 2021 by Marc Jacob

Coalfire announced HITRUST Accelerator, a new program that allows customers to achieve HITRUST CSF Validation up to 50% faster when compared with conventional methods. This program combines deep technical knowledge of AWS Security Assurance Services, LLC (AWS SAS) with Coalfire, a HITRUST External Assessor Organization, to streamline the entirety of the HITRUST Validation lifecycle.

Organizations who attempt to prepare for HITRUST certification internally without the help of an experienced external assessor may have timelines in excess of 2 years to achieve HITRUST Certification. The HITRUST Accelerator program uses a three-step process that provides end-to-end support of an organization’s preparation, remediation, and HITRUST Validation. This integrated approach enables Coalfire and AWS SAS to quickly identify compliance gaps, assist with technical remediation, simplify document creation, and expedite the Validated Assessment. By accelerating HITRUST Validation, customers will be able to offer significant assurances over their security and privacy controls, which enables them to focus on innovation and driving adoption.

The customer journey is accelerated via three tailored workstreams that are designed to:

Prepare the customer for HITRUST Validation by thoroughly defining the technical systems and boundary, conducting a thorough gap assessment, and developing fully customized policies and procedures designed to be HITRUST compliant.

Reduce remediation efforts and time to 12 WEEKS in most instances, using automated compliance-as-code packages, 30 days of expert AWS technical guidance and security engineering services, and hands-on AWS support configuring AWS services., and to fast-track the collection of evidence ahead of the Validated Assessment to minimize burden and audit fatigue on compliance teams.

Validate the environment with confidence, including end-to-end support during HITRUST QA, Corrective Action Plan creation, and report finalization.