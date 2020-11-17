Coalfire Named Grand Winner In SVUS Women World Awards

November 2020 by Marc Jacob

Coalfire has been named a Grand Winner in the SVUS Women World Awards thanks to the impressive achievements of six accomplished women: Divya Jeyachandran, Bhavna Sondhi, Cassie Katt, Anjna Mehta-Singh, Mandy Pote, and Jennifer Velnoskey.

These women were recognized individually through the Women World Awards, and their collective contributions earned Coalfire this coveted win and recognition for its outstanding diversity programs, which will be celebrated at the 13th Annual Women in Business and the Professions World Awards® virtual ceremony on Dec. 10th.

The Women World Grand Winner Award represents a continuing trend of recognition for Coalfire. Earlier this year, Chief Human Resources Officer Leslie Jones was named to The Software Report’s Top 25 Women Leaders in Cybersecurity, Anne Bayerkohler, Director of Quality and Compliance, was honored by Consulting Magazine’s Women Leaders in Technology Awards for excellence in leadership, and Cyber Defense Magazine named Mandy Pote and Mali Yared to their Top 100 Women in Cybersecurity 2020 list.

