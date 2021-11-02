Coalfire Expands Application Security Vision with Major Upgrade to Application Security Platform, ThreadFix

November 2021 by Patrick LEBRETON

Coalfire cemented its lead in automated application security with the upgrade of its application security orchestration and correlation (ASOC) platform. The two-year rebuild and today’s release of ThreadFix v3.1 represents Coalfire’s commitment to transforming vulnerability management capabilities that support the largest cloud service providers and enterprises with unprecedented scalability, processing power, and time to remediation.

ThreadFix has become the centerpiece for many Fortune 100 organizations’ software development lifecycle processes across a variety of industries including healthcare, financial services, and telecommunications and is considered the “tip of the spear” for enterprise grade and cloud native application security development practices. It integrates a multitude of disparate government, risk, compliance, and defect tracking tools to create a new platform that now works in harmony across the secure development lifecycle.

With a major upgrade to the core ingestion and merge engine, ThreadFix v3.1 becomes a series of microservices running on a collection of containers managed within a Kubernetes environment. Code-to-deployment lifecycles are compressed, and increased efficiencies are gained by parsing incoming data and processing it against scan history. These improvements enable enterprise-level scalability while retaining the platform’s patented and most accurate merge and deduplication capabilities completely intact.