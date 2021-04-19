Coalfire Acquires Neuralys Pen Testing Platform

April 2021 by Marc Jacob

To meet mission-critical market demand for offensive security services, cybersecurity provider Coalfire acquired Neuralys Corporation, a cloud-based penetration testing management platform headquartered in Bethesda, MD. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Based around a shared vision for continuous offensive security, the agreement culminated with Neuralys founders and collective team joining Coalfire’s Adversary Operations practice.

Founded in 2017, the Neuralys platform streamlines visibility, vulnerability aggregation, asset management, and dynamic reporting to enforce organizational accountability and to implement mitigation strategies. Prior to the acquisition in late 2019, Coalfire entered into a partnership with Neuralys to align its product roadmap with the company’s well-established pen testing services portfolio.

Neuralys was initially funded by several prominent start-up capital groups including Draper Cygnus, Plug and Play, C5 Accelerate, and Dreamit Ventures. The veteran Neuralys staff brings extensive cybersecurity, product management, and development expertise to the Coalfire family.