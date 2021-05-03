Coalfire Achieves ISO 20000-1 and ISO 22301 Accreditation

May 2021 by Marc Jacob

Coalfire ISO, the conformity assessment body arm of Coalfire, has received ISO/IEC 20000-1:2018 (“ISO 20000-1”) and ISO 22301:2019 (“ISO 22301”) accreditation through the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB). The certification body now has the ability to issue accredited certifications for service management system (SMS) and business continuity management system (BCMS) scopes.

Coalfire ISO was awarded ISO 20000-1 accreditation via the ANAB on February 24, 2021 followed by a second accreditation for the issuance of certifications to ISO 22301 on April 27, 2021.

The ability to perform audits for these management system standards rounds out a large suite of certification body services that includes ISO 27001 for information security management system (ISMS), ISO 27701 for privacy information management system (PIMS), and ISO 9001 for quality management system (QMS) within the information technology sector as well as Level 2 certification services for the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) Security Trust Assurance and Risk (STAR) program.

ISO 20000-1 has grown in relevancy as it combines the best practices of other SMS methodologies like DevOps, Lean, and Agile into a process that improves over time from lessons learned and feedback from its users.

For ISO 22301, the standard has become a popular reference for organizations attempting to build on secure foundations related to the availability or “uptime” of services. Especially in cloud environments, monitoring against threats and vulnerabilities requires around-the-clock attention and risk mitigation strategies that must consistently expand or quickly be rendered ineffective.

According to The ISO Survey, which tracks the number of certificates issued by accredited certification bodies annually, there were over 6,000 active certificates against ISO 20000-1 and 1,500 active certificates issued for ISO 22301 worldwide as of December 31, 2019. The overwhelming majority of demand for these third-party certification schemes is attributed to the information technology sector, which is one of 39 industry classifications reported on by the survey.