Cloudhouse Technologies acquires UpGuard Core

December 2020 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Cloudhouse Technologies has acquired UpGuard Core, from third-party risk and attack surface management platform UpGuard Inc. UpGuard Core will now be known as Cloudhouse Guardian, joining Cloudhouse’s Application Compatibility Packaging solution to offer customers the capability to find, manage and resolve infrastructure and application compatibility, configuration and compliance issues.

Cloudhouse Guardian provides instant visibility of an entire IT infrastructure and automates compliance and configuration drift management. Cloudhouse can therefore now offer customers the opportunity to use this new capability to find out what they have in their estate, identify what’s out of date and non-compliant and automatically achieve compliance by aligning with best practice configuration.

Customers can then address incompatible applications using Cloudhouse’s core packaging solution, with Cloudhouse Guardian continuing to monitor changes that have happened to trap configuration drift.

The addition of Cloudhouse Guardian to the Cloudhouse family builds on the company’s deep experience of helping customers resolve instances of non-compliance.