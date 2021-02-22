Search
Cloudera appoints Dominique Hollins as Director of Culture & Inclusion

February 2021 by Marc Jacob

Cloudera announced the appointment of Dominique Hollins (she/her) to the newly created role of Director of Culture & Inclusion.

Dominique brings over a decade of experience to her role and joins Cloudera having established her own DE&I consultancy, WĒ360, and forging new ground in companies such as eBay and Google. In her new role as Director of Culture, Dominique will spearhead Cloudera’s commitment to addressing DE&I initiatives and will report into Sarah Shin, Chief Diversity Officer.

Dominique will develop and execute a global DE&I strategy that builds a more diverse and inclusive organisation. Part of her role will be to help define clear and measurable goals across all levels and geographies. The ambition is to create an inclusive environment for everyone through educational, professional, and social programmes.




