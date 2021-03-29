Cloudera Data Platform Available on Google Cloud

March 2021 by Marc Jacob

Cloudera, announced the Cloudera Data Platform (CDP) is now available on Google Cloud. CDP is a hybrid and multi-cloud data and analytics platform that offers unparalleled security and governance for the world’s largest enterprises. The addition of CDP for Google Cloud enables Cloudera to deliver on its promise to offer its enterprise data platform at global scale. Google Cloud is emerging as the public cloud of choice for a number of key enterprises and the availability of CDP on the platform will bring even more choice, capabilities, and scale to customers.

Finding hidden patterns in data can mean the difference between being a market leader or falling behind. Businesses have too much data and not enough time to analyze it. To stay ahead of the competition, unlocking real-time insights from data is critical. CDP Data Hub on Google Cloud allows companies to get positive business results fast with instant access to quality data on a scalable, open source, enterprise data cloud platform.

Cloudera Data Platform on Google Cloud uses Cloudera’s Shared Data Experience (SDX), to create secure data lakes in an organization’s Google Cloud account and provision analytic and machine learning services in minutes instead of weeks. It replaces tedious scripting with ‘set it and forget it’ convenience. With CDP on Google Cloud, companies can easily migrate existing data pipelines to Google Cloud or quickly set up new ones that can ingest data from a number of existing or new data sources.

Availability: CDP Data Hub on Google Cloud will be generally available on March 31, 2021.