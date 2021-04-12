Cloudera Collaborates with NVIDIA

April 2021 by Marc Jacob

Cloudera, announced that Cloudera Data Platform will integrate the RAPIDS Accelerator for Apache Spark 3.0. Deployed on NVIDIA computing platforms, the software enables enterprises to accelerate data pipelines and push the performance boundaries of data and machine learning (ML) workflows to drive faster AI adoption and deliver better business outcomes, without changing any code. With the release earlier this year of Applied ML Prototypes (AMPs) in CDP and the power of NVIDIA computing, customers like the Internal Revenue Service and the Office for National Statistics UK can not only jumpstart fully packaged ML use cases, but also accelerate data processing and model training at a lower cost across any on-premises, public cloud, or hybrid cloud deployment.

Enterprise data engineers are utilizing data sets on a magnitude and scale never seen before, such as transforming supply chain models, responding to increased levels of fraud, or developing new product lines. For data scientists, the bottlenecks created by massive amounts of data directly impact the cost and speed at which companies can train and operate models across the organization. Cloudera and NVIDIA’s integration is expected to give enterprises the ability to quickly respond to emerging and ongoing business challenges and deliver insightful analytics.

For every company struggling with massive data sets, an open-source GPU-accelerated data science pipeline means the difference between being able to train models or never being able to do them at all. Such a pipeline can directly empower an organization’s ability to transform using artificial intelligence. GPU-accelerated Apache Spark 3 runs seamlessly on CDP, allowing organizations to support HPC, AI, and data science needs – from research to production – with a secure, scalable, and open platform for machine learning.

The RAPIDS Accelerator for Apache Spark will be available in CDP Private Cloud this summer. NVIDIA and Cloudera will roll out additional accelerated offerings in CDP over time, starting with Accelerated Deep Learning and Machine Learning in CDP Public Cloud in May.