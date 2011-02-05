Cloudera Cloud-Native Operational Database Accelerates Application Development

March 2021 by Marc Jacob

Cloudera announced the availability of the Cloudera Data Platform (CDP) Operational Database on both Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure. CDP Operational Database is a fully managed cloud-native operational database with unparalleled scale, performance, and reliability. Optimized to be deployed anywhere, on any cloud platform, CDP Operational Database aligns with the cloud infrastructure strategy best suited for the business.

Organizations are increasingly working with multiple cloud providers. A recent Gartner survey of public cloud users found that 81% of respondents are using two or more providers in order to avoid vendor lock-in. Additionally, IDC predicts that 2021 will be the year of multi-cloud with over 90% of enterprises worldwide relying on a mix of on-premises/dedicated private clouds, multiple public clouds, and legacy platforms to meet their infrastructure needs.

CDP Operational Database works across public and private cloud environments, including on-premises. It enables application developers to deliver prototypes in under an hour on their choice of cloud, with the power to effortlessly scale to petabytes of data. Application developers can deliver mission-critical applications with speed because CDP Operational Database auto-scales, auto-heals and auto-tunes based on workload needs.

Pricing and Availability

CDP Operational Database is now generally available on AWS and Azure. For more information on pricing, please see our pricing page.