Cloud Strategy 1 big thing: Make sure the scope of responsibilities which need to be in place includes cloud modernization strategy, managed services, process development for cloud service provisioning, user story capture and refinement, and enhancing cloud capabilities to solve mission problems

The big picture: Invest in planning and executing activities related to risk, control, compliance and internal audit (internal) client engagements in the following areas: T strategy and governance, IT operations, business continuity and disaster recovery, network and infrastructure security, cybersecurity, cloud and third parties, data management and analytics, emerging technology and digital solutions, automation (robotics, cognitive, etc.

Why it matters: Check that your strategy works with (internal) clients IT, software development and enterprise architecture teams to ensure security is foundational and comprehensive throughout product and technology related solutions.

What we’re hearing: "Ensure your Technology Risk Advisory services include IT strategy and governance, IT risk assessment, IT audit, cybersecurity, cloud security, privacy and data protection, systems pre- and post-implementation controls evaluation and advisory, systems development life cycle controls assessment, data governance and analytics, RPA (robotics process automation), disaster recovery, SOX and IT project risk management.", Brett M. - Business Program Manager

Go deeper: Make headway so that your operation is providing technical leadership for high-profile (internal) customer engagements Articulating the architectural principles for SaaS-based capabilities Leading strategy and development in distributed large-scale cloud-native technology stacks Implementation involvement with Service Provider (SP) and Enterprise for cloud migration efforts Incubating, conceptualizing, planning, designing, and leading ground-breaking projects.

What to watch: Ensure you must also develop strong and trusted relationships with Project Managers and other team members on complex services engagements across service lines including ERP Implementation, Supply Chain Transformation, Cloud Strategy and Migration, Application Management and Business Process Outsourcing.

The backdrop: Deliver continued implementation and oversight of the enterprise architecture program defining the reference architectures and developing standards and minimal viable reference architectures that are informed by the business strategy for Digital, Security, Infrastructure, Data, and Technology Solutions domains.

State of play: Confirm that your team demonstrates effective working relationships with key stakeholders Incorporates business strategy into decision making process; mentors less experienced associates on strategies Technical Skills involvement in managing and executing audits and assessments of information technology and security control environments.

Yes, but: Advise IT security and incident response management process and strategy roadmaps, implementation plans and business case development, program operating model, data strategy and governance, risk and control framework, content definition and standardization, training, and end-user enablement.

How it works: Deliver across changing priorities on consistent business analysis, data acquisition, and access analysis and design, Data Management Systems optimization, load strategy design and implementation, as well as data-related security and change management.

Meanwhile: Make sure your strategy is determining Identity and Access Management requirements by evaluating business strategies and requirements, implementing IAM and information security standards, conducting system and vulnerability analyses and risk assessments, recommending secure architecture aligned to business architecture, and identifying/driving remediation of integration issues in IAM.

Under the hood: Lead the development of compliance strategy for cloud solutions while engaging with security and business teams to ensure controls are designed appropriately and operationalized.

Between the lines: Facilitate organizational change by helping define strategy with respect to technology standards, industry models and design goals; evaluate business requirements in the early stages of projects to determine what software, integration technologies, system architectures and patterns should be employed to meet business objectives efficiently; participate in the development of roadmaps, which include product selection, implementations, data migrations, upgrades, and ongoing maintenance.

The bottom line: Make sure the Cyber Security Strategy team is responsible for assisting (internal) clients to define their cyber roadmap, assess the maturity of their cyber program, quantify and report on existing cyber risks, implement solutions to govern and manage cyber risk, and transform their cyber program to take advantage of new technologies and business models.

What’s next: Make sure your process defines and maintains a product architecture that offers flexibility to Product Strategy and Product Management to configure product and services solutions that meet business requirements of (internal) clients in the marketplace.

ICYMI: Confirm that your strategy leads evaluation, design and analysis for the implementation of a solutions architecture across a group of specific business applications or technologies based on enterprise business strategy, business capabilities, value-streams, business requirements and enterprise standards.

How does your organization decide where to put data on a hybrid cloud and how to use it?

How would you assess the level of skills and experience of the employees in your organization in charge of cloud strategy and management, development, applications and infrastructure?

Where will your business become a cloud computing service provider to others?

Does your organization have a cloud strategy and is it already being evaluated or implemented?

Will your organization have a multi cloud strategy or policy, now or in the future?

How does the cloud service provider ensure that access to your data / content is restricted?

Which types of partner does your organization engage with in relation to hybrid cloud strategy or execution?

Does your organization have a cloud strategy or roadmap for rolling out cloud services?

Does your organization have a documented & communicated cloud strategy with associated tactics?

Where are the cloud servers that will store organization data physically located?