Cloud Security Stocks Outperform the S&P 500 by Over 37%

April 2020 by Atlas VPN

In the past few months, many stocks in the market experienced record-high losses due to the coronavirus pandemic. Yet, data gathered and analyzed by Atlas VPN shows that cloud security stocks not only held their own but, in some cases, saw significant growth.

An overview of the four selected cloud security stocks shows that, on average, share prices increased by 24.04% in 2020. In comparison to the S&P 500 (^GSPC), which fell -13.65%, that is a 37.69% difference.

Looking at one of the best performers in the market, Zscaler (ZS), their share prices jumped by over one third in just four months.

They have not been on the public market for long. The company went public on March 16, 2018, with stock priced at $33. Now, their stock sells for 62.59. This is an 89.67% growth in just over two years.

Rachel Welsh, COO of Atlas VPN, shares her insights on why the digital security stocks are doing so well: “It seems that in 2020, most companies are aware of the dangers that overlooking cybersecurity measures can bring. Last year, not a week went by without a major data leak. Companies most likely figured out that the additional costs of cybersecurity outweigh the potential costs of a successful hacker attack. Moreover, since more people are working from home during the coronavirus outbreak, the need for additional security increased”

Another similar example is Cloudflare (NET) - a cloud security giant that is responsible for securing the 2020 US elections. Interestingly, before the drop off during last week, their stock reached an astounding 36.19% ROI in 2020. However, from April 6 to April 10, their stock declined by -12.04%. Even after the decline, Cloudflare can proud itself with more than a 24% increase in stock prices during the pandemic.

Also, both CrowdStrike (CRWD) and Qualys (QLYS) stocks went up significantly in just over four months. These cloud-based company’s shares jumped by 16.6% and 20.79% respectively in 2020 year-to-date (YTD).