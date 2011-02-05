Cloud Box Technologies partners with Taeknizon

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

Cloud Box Technologies, an IT Infrastructure solutions provider in the Middle East, announced a strategic partnership agreement with Taeknizon, a fast-growing private cloud provider in the Middle East and Asia.

Taeknizon specializes in designing and delivering large-scale and complex IT networking and data center projects. It helps customers integrate advanced and highly secure cloud technologies, comprising cognitive computing, private cloud services, cyber security, and hybrid cloud models. The partnership will give CBT access to Taeknizon’s diverse list of clients across multiple verticals. It will also enable CBT and Taeknizon to tap into the post-pandemic growth in demand for cloud solutions.

As a value-added solutions provider, CBT will approach its customers and offer them complimentary consultation with Taeknizon to assess, design and recommend a digital transformation plan. CBT will front-end the deals from a technology perspective. Currently, the partnership covers the UAE, but can be extended worldwide based on Taeknizon’s regional presence and customer demand.