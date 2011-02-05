Cloud Box Technologies Recognized as Next Gen Security Solution Provider of the Year

August 2021 by Marc Jacob

“CBT was quick to understand the growing demand for security during the pandemic where the situation provided new challenges as well as opportunities. We responded to our customer needs and took the opportunity to start our new security practice las year. A timely inclusion that was introduced when the work environment was moving in the direction of flexible work spaces as well as a progression by organizations making very conscious digital transformation investments. We put in our best efforts in strengthening our vendor partnerships as well as growing our security skills team internally. This award is a testimony of our focused efforts in the last year, said, Ranjith Kaippada, Managing Director at Cloud Box Technologies.

CBT has been growing its security customer base and provides a wide range of services that covers a set of services that provides a well-rounded service portfolio that helps organizations ensure that their systems, networks, cloud as well as identity and access management are reinforced. Besides, the company also offers managed security services. CBT works with global vendors to ensure that they can provide a wide range as well as depth of services. These include, Fortinet, Sophos, Pulse Secure, Digital Insights, Forcepoint, Tenable Security, Symantec, and others.