Cloud Box Technologies Expands its Portfolio with the Launch of its New Security Practice

September 2020 by Marc Jacob

Cloud Box Technologies (CBT) announced the expansion of its business with the launch of its new security practice, with an expanded team of cybersecurity specialists and an end-to-end security solutions and services portfolio.

With the large-scale increase and emphasis on digital transformation in the post-pandemic workplace, threat, risk, and vulnerability levels have also increased across enterprises. CBT has adopted a holistic approach in offering its cyber security services and believes this is a business enabler for enterprises in the region that are tackling transformation technologies in the new normal.

According to Ranjith Kaippada, Managing Director at Cloud Box Technologies, the solution provider has adopted a three-step approach in expanding its cyber security services within its end user customer base. "The three steps include detecting and identifying system and network vulnerabilities and risks; protecting people, processes and technologies and responding to events and incidents; and recovering data and information and monitoring cyber security incidents in real time," he explains.

The additional cyber security services offered by CBT is being delivered by a team managed by Rohit Bhargav and Saddiq Ameen. Rohit Bhargav, Practice Head - Cloud & Security at Cloud Box Technologies, has an international networking and systems engineering background of over 15 years. He is also experienced in enterprise networking and security. He previously worked at Dimension Data, Chatsworth Products (CPI) and Huawei.

Saddiq Ameen is a Senior Cyber Security Professional specializing in security engineering, risk management and security monitoring, with over ten years of experience in the region. He previously worked at CyberSafe, Paramount Computer Systems, and Ingram Micro.

According to Gartner, cybercriminals are operating highly sophisticated organizations with a variety of low-cost, readily available hacking tools. A lack of relevant skills and low cybersecurity budgets means that organizations are falling behind in their attempts to counter the growing number of cyberattacks.

CBT is attempting to fill this gap for additional resources, to mitigate the threat of cyberattacks, that can lead to data breaches, loss of intellectual property and regulatory exposure.

The portfolio of cyber security services from CBT now includes system protection, network and data protection, cloud security, identity and access governance, and managed and professional security services. To deliver these cyber security solutions and services, CBT has partnered with global vendors such as Fortinet, Sophos, Pulse Secure, Digital Insights, Forcepoint, Tenable Security, Symantec, amongst others. Cloud Box Technologies is also a recent Dell Platinum partner offering Dell-EMC, RSA security solutions.

Other than cyber security, the portfolio of services from Cloud Box Technologies includes cabling and cabling accessories, CCTV and physical security, datacentre services, network IT infrastructure, Microsoft and Oracle product offering, hyperconverged and VDI solutions, server and storage, and cloud solution and services.