Cloud Box Technologies Appoints Shahid Alam Bhatti as Head of Projects and Service Delivery

March 2022 by Marc Jacob

As part of its regional expansion plans, Cloud Box Technologies (CBT) announced the appointment of Shahid Alam Bhatti as Head of Projects and Service Delivery. In his new role, Shahid will provide leadership to the company’s technical development teams and on time project completions to valued customers.

As a seasoned program and project management professional, Shahid brings with him extensive experience with managing national and multi-national programs and projects across functional departments and stakeholders. He has delivered multiple projects for public and private sectors in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Following industry’s best practices, ISO standard documentation and using communication skills, Shahid has been associated with multiple business sectors, managing, developing, and designing business efficient technology-based environments and solutions.

Shahid had previously worked with HBL IBM-Pakistan, KASB Bank Pakistan, Infotouch Global Technologies in UAE and Saudi Arabia, TEG Consultants in Canada and UAE, ADRESCO in UAE, and Future Focus Infotech for UAE.