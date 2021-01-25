Climate neutrality of data centers: commentary by Arnaud de Bermingham, President of Scaleway

Last week 25 companies and 17 associations created a “Climate Neutral Data Centre Pact”, thereby agreeing to a Self-Regulatory Initiative. This initiative supports both the European Green Deal, aiming at making Europe the world’s first climate-neutral continent by 2050, and the European Data Strategy to make EU data centers climate-neutral by 2030.

Please find below a statement from Arnaud de Bermingham, Founder and President of Scaleway, one of the European cloud providers that signed the pact:

“Scaleway is thrilled to be involved in this initiative. Despite the climate emergency, there is still a staggering lack of awareness and innovation concerning the environmental impact of data centers. Major changes must take place for them to be truly energy and water efficient. We must acknowledge that it would make no sense to wait any longer before turning such declarations into concrete and ambitious objectives. Data center operators and cloud infrastructure providers in Europe have to take it further, right now.

At Scaleway, we have already been proactively implementing a forward-looking environmental strategy for almost two decades. Our measurable commitments go far beyond the provisions of the Self-Regulatory Initiative. It makes sense for Scaleway to lead the way with substantial and rapid progress in terms of water usage effectiveness (WUE). This indicator is not currently taken into account when calculating the energy efficiency of data centers and is still ‘taboo’, which leads to unspoken and irresponsible practices which must disappear, such as the thoughtless waste of millions of cubic meters of water in cooling towers to cool down data centers. At Scaleway, we have already banned such practices. We aim to set a WUE lower than 0.15 for our data centers, which is over ten times more efficient than the market average.

We invite the relevant stakeholders to act now and implement concrete measures that go beyond the Self-Regulatory Initiative aimed at reaching a compromise. It is important to bring our clients onboard and empower them with transparent information. In 2021, we will include the line-by-line power usage, energy mix and environmental impact on each invoice. At Scaleway, by making the right ethical and technological choices, we ensure that the benefits of cloud migration will not be outweighed by damaging ecological impacts. With our pioneering approach, we have already been leading by example in Europe.”