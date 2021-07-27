Clearvision Announces Atlassian Cloud Enterprise Migration Service

July 2021 by Marc Jacob

Clearvision, an ISO 27001 and Cyber Essentials-certified Atlassian Platinum Solution Partner, announced the launch of Atlassian Cloud Enterprise Migration, its new migration service for organisations looking to migrate to Atlassian Cloud.

Atlassian Cloud Enterprise Migration is a fully managed structured service that helps organisations migrate from Atlassian Server or Data Center editions to the Cloud. Clearvision’s new offering enables organisations to mitigate the risk associated with the migration, while contributing to the improvement of data quality.

Included in this service is:

An initial Risk Assessment to understand organisations’ Atlassian landscape, identify risks and determine the minimum data required.

A Solution Architect to design the organisations’ pilot solution and how that will be rolled out to the rest of the business.

A Project Manager to ensure timely delivery, resolution of potential roadblocks and to report on progress.

A dedicated Atlassian certified professional to deliver your full enterprise migration. Guaranteed, vetted, and tested by Clearvision’s resourcing division, ClearHub, to execute the migration project throughout its entire duration (6, 12 or 18 months).

“We realise that migrations are big, risky ventures for organisations to undertake and feel that this approach helps achieve this in a more manageable way. Over the last year businesses have been transitioning rapidly to the cloud because it delivers innovation cost and convenience. With our new service and approach, Atlassian customers can be more confident that their move to the cloud will be achieved in a fully managed, timely and effective manner,” says Gary Blower, Solutions Architect, Clearvision.

This approach is recommended for organisations operating large-scale projects and/or with multiple Atlassian tools. To ensure teams can continue working effectively and securely over the transitional period, old and new applications will run in parallel during the migration. The process starts with the assessment, after which a first team or business unit is identified for migration and an initial pilot project is undertaken. Clearvision evaluates the results and subsequently initiates the roll-out to the rest of the business. The duration of the migration can take 6, 12 or 18 months, depending on its size and complexity.

The benefits of adopting Clearvision’s Atlassian Cloud Enterprise Migration are:

Effective migration that mitigates risk and minimises disruption

Reduction in time required for data rework

Improved data quality

Planned data archival and decommissioning