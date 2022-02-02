Clearlake Capital Completes Acquisition of Quest

February 2022 by Marc Jacob

Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. announced that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Quest Software (“Quest” or the “Company”), a global cybersecurity, data intelligence, and IT operations management software provider, from Francisco Partners. Quest CEO Patrick Nichols will continue to lead the Company supported by the existing executive management team. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1987, Quest Software has built a reputation over three decades as a critical software solution provider for security-sensitive customers and an innovator in addressing rapidly evolving risks and security threats. Quest enables today’s edgeless IT ecosystem, across people, applications, and data to endpoints, allowing customers to maintain controls, mitigate and contain security threats proactively, and achieve operational up-time while decreasing costs.

Goldman Sachs acted as lead financial advisor to Quest. J.P. Morgan also acted as financial advisor and Paul Hastings LLP acted as legal advisor to Quest. SVB Securities and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC along with BofA Securities, Barclays, Evercore, and William Blair acted as financial advisors to Clearlake. Sidley Austin LLP acted as legal advisor to Clearlake.