ClearScore selects Netacea for bot protection

October 2020 by Marc Jacob

Netacea’s Intent Analytics™ engine can quickly and accurately distinguish bots from humans, which allows ClearScore to give genuine users access and stop malicious bots. The partnership sees ClearScore advance its online security from web application firewalls, rate limiting, and similar techniques to a more sophisticated machine learning-based solution that can quickly evolve to protect against the current threat landscape of bots.

ClearScore provides its users with simple access to their credit score and report for free and provides financial product recommendations tailored to their credit report. Its ClearScore Protect product also provides “dark web monitoring” that can check if passwords and usernames have been stolen and are being traded online. It is exactly this sort of trading that Netacea helps protect ClearScore from—bots use credentials stolen in data breaches to gain access to accounts elsewhere. These attacks can then be used to commit further fraud or subvert existing accounts—for example applying for a loan in someone else’s name.

ClearScore found that keeping ahead of this fraud was proving increasingly difficult using standard techniques. For example, more sophisticated bots can avoid rate limiting measures by keeping just below thresholds, and while traffic from certain countries is more likely to be malicious, limiting IP addresses can keep genuine users out. In the last four weeks, Netacea has reduced traffic to login pages by 14% by mitigating bot traffic. In addition, the internal ClearScore security team, previously required to carry out late night manual blocking of suspicious traffic to minimise threats, is now free to tackle other concerns.