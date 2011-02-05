ClearSale Named Leader in Multiple G2 Grid® Reports for Fraud Protection

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

ClearSale has been named as a leader in multiple categories in the G2 Grid® Summer 2021 Fraud Protection report. Additionally, ClearSale ranked as either a leader or high performer for all other Summer 2021 fraud prevention category reports.

G2 assigns a score to fraud protection products based on positive customer reviews on their site combined with other data sources like social media. Released quarterly, the G2 Grid® reports are used by countless buyers making software purchasing decisions. “Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real users,” said Michael Fauscette, chief research officer, G2. “We are excited to share the achievements of the products ranked on our site because they represent the voice of the user and offer terrific insights to potential buyers around the world.”

ClearSale was named the top leader in the following G2 Grid® Summer 2021 reports:

● Grid® for Fraud Protection Software

● Small-Business Grid® for Fraud Protection

● Momentum Grid® Report for Fraud Protection

The company was also named among the leaders in the Mid-market Grid® Report for Fraud Protection. Additionally, ClearSale scored high on the Index reports, receiving scores of 9 out of 10 in eight of the eleven index categories and had the highest scores of all products on each of the main Index reports, including Relationship (9.52/10), Usability (9.28/10), Implementation (9.07/10) and Results (9.21/10).