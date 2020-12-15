ClearSale Achieves First Place in G2 Winter 2021 Grid for Fraud Protection and Fraud Detection Software

December 2020 by Marc Jacob

ClearSale announced today that it’s been recognized by software review authority G2 with top ratings for their software. Using reviews and feedback from verified customers, G2’s Winter 2021 report places ClearSale in first place in the Fraud Protection Software category as well as first place for Fraud Detection Software category.

G2’s unique algorithm is used to produce a Grid® Score, combining and weighing reviews and feedback from G2.com users, online sources, and social media. In The Grid® Report for Fraud Protection for Winter 2021, ClearSale earned first place for the G2 Relationship Index and Implementation Index for protection and detection. Additionally, ClearSale received the top Grid® Score for Fraud Protection Software and Fraud Detection software.

ClearSale’s rating from G2 as the top fraud software is particularly meaningful because the rating and review company uses a proprietary algorithm that scores user reviews from their site and around the Web. To be considered, companies must have at least 10 verified reviews on the site. ClearSale’s web and social media presence was also factored in, as was the Net Promoter Score®.