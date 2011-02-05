Claroty announced the appointments of Adi Weisz as Vice President of Engineering and Brian Dunphy as Vice President of Product Management

Claroty announced the appointments of Adi Weisz as Vice President of Engineering and Brian Dunphy as Vice President of Product Management. These appointments are the latest investment in the company’s continued growth and innovation as it becomes the industry’s one-stop shop for industrial cybersecurity.

Weisz, as VP of Engineering, will be in charge of building and maintaining Claroty’s product offerings as well as building and developing a modern, effective, and efficient engineering organization. He joins Claroty from Lusha, where he built the platform that drove the business into a hyper growth stage. A seasoned R&D executive with more than 20 years of technology experience, Weisz has held similar positions at Fornova, where he introduced modern big data technologies on which he built the company’s competitive intelligence product; Gigya, where he helped the business acquire 1.5 billion platform users worldwide; and AfterDownload, where he managed the company’s technology department. Weisz holds a bachelor’s degree in Physics from Tel Aviv University and a master’s degree in Physics and Quantum Optics from the Ben-Gurion University of the Negev.

In the role of VP of Product Management, Dunphy is responsible for identifying and driving key product improvements that make it easier for customers to monitor and protect their OT and industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) infrastructure. He has 25 years of cybersecurity industry experience, with a focus on building products and services to monitor enterprise cyber threats. Most recently, he led product management for RSA’s NetWitness Platform. Prior to RSA, Brian led product management and global security operations center (SOC) operations for Symantec’s MSSP, which he joined through its acquisition of Riptech, an early pioneer of managed security services. He started his career in the U.S. Air Force as a Communications Officer responsible for leading the Department of Defense’s response activities for major cyber intrusions. Brian holds a B.S. in Electrical and Computer Engineering from Carnegie Mellon University.

The Claroty Platform is a complete OT security solution that comprises Claroty’s Continuous Threat Detection (CTD), Enterprise Management Console (EMC), and Secure Remote Access (SRA) systems. This single, agentless solution seamlessly integrates with existing security infrastructure and provides the industry’s most extensive range of OT security controls for visibility, threat detection, vulnerability management, and triage & mitigation. Further extending the value of these controls, The Claroty Platform is also the industry’s only such solution to offer fully integrated remote incident management capabilities spanning the entire incident lifecycle. This is all enriched by the company’s award-winning OT security research team and its expansive integration ecosystem.